Agriculture by day, altruism by night: the farmer who wears many a hat (and a helmet).

Story Clare Reeves Photo Annalise Reeves

At first glance, you might be tempted to put David Meiklejohn into a box, a stereotype: another middle-aged male farmer with a jaded perspective and heightened ego. But behind the unfiltered honesty and disarming humour, David is a 1.8m force to be reckoned with, not afraid to make change, not too insecure to lift others up, and proud to be, as he comedically summarises, “a not-so-quiet achiever”. The impact of David’s commitment to empowering others has permeated through his community and beyond, stemming from the example he witnessed in his formative years.

Sitting in his family home Talavera, at Downside, near Wagga Wagga, NSW, David says his family has worked this land for 106 years; a century of long days, busy weekends and sleepless harvests. He currently farms premium lamb and mixed dryland cropping.

Yet, for the Meiklejohns, the boundary of their farm was never the boundary of their responsibilities. Both of David’s parents were “strong volunteers” and an inspiration to him now in his five volunteer roles. “Volunteering in rural communities was something which I was raised to believe was part of your everyday existence,” he says.

Like many Australian farmers, David’s service started with firefighting, answering the call from a young age. He’s been in the NSW Rural Fire Service now for more than 30 years, currently serving as captain of the Downside brigade and using this position to put his leadership style into action. “I see it as more traditional, country values – no-one is above anyone else … It’s important to show recognition, listen to people and support them to reach their full potential.”