Tony was growing wool on the adjacent property when the first Wellington solar farm was built from 2020. He began grazing sheep in the solar farm, ostensibly to “keep the grass down” and prevent mowing up to six times year, and then sold his own place to the power development company, which expanded the solar hub. Tony now grazes up to 6,000 head beneath all the panels. “I sold to a solar farm, got rid of all my debts and now I’m running more sheep than before and I’m really happy with the wool,” he says.

“You can see it’s dry as dry outside the solar farm, but we still have the green feed here,” he says. “All your 5–10mm rainfalls really help under the panels, but outside the solar farm they do almost nothing. In summer we’ll get more feed in here, but in winter we probably get less because of the shade under the panels. But you gain more in summer than you lose in winter.”

Producing some 1,300 gigawatt hours of power each year, this hub, bought by Aula Energy this year, is one of the biggest solar power facilities in the country. But, driving between the rows in his side-by-side with his kelpies, grazier Tony Inder is interested in a different sort of production. Pointing at the stripe of green pick under each row – a result of water collecting on the panels and dripping off in a consistent line – Tony is excited by the 15% extra wool production he’s getting from thousands of his Merinos roaming beneath.

It sounds like the perfect blend of agriculture and renewable energy. But Wellington is positioned in NSW’s first and most developed Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), and, as more and more power projects come to fruition, community tensions are high while land use and vistas change dramatically. Now with more than four times the number of proposed renewable power projects than was first discussed, this REZ is like a pressure cooker with all the ingredients happening across Australia thrown together– partisan politics, community fears, consultation fatigue, misinformation and lack of trust in power development companies perceived to only be interested in making money. Because he’s happy to talk publicly about the benefits he’s found grazing sheep under solar panels, Tony himself has been branded a liar and worse. “All the stories I’ve heard about solar grazing and how bad it is – no-one’s looked at it,” he says. “They’ve already made up their minds that I’m lying.” Tony says he’s still great friends with all his neighbours, and there’s only a couple of things he’d change. Firstly, there’s no internal fencing in the Solar Hub, so the sheep are run in huge mobs, making them difficult to manage. It means he can’t lamb them under the panels or do rotational grazing to keep pressure on the weeds. Secondly, he’d actually like to sow grass or fodder between the rows of panels. “I maintain the grass, so they don’t have to mow it,” he says. (Mowing still occasionally needs to be done a couple of times a year.) “They don’t want grass, so, it would be a tricky discussion with them to say, ‘I can do a better job for you if you let me grow more grass’, but there’s no reason why I couldn’t sow pasture in there. “If we want renewables to be part of the bush, then let’s use it for the bush.”

There’s no doubt the pace of change is catching communities, policy makers and landholders off guard. Whether you see Australia’s renewable energy roll-out as exciting, awful or just necessary as the world de-carbonises, it is happening on a grand scale. Late last year, Tony Mahar, former CEO of the National Farmers’ Federation and current Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner wrote, “This energy transition is big, complex, and it’s a fast-moving train that has departed the station. But if communities continue to be left on the platform as the train disappears down the track, we will leave a disastrous trail of lost trust, unfairness, and missed economic opportunity alongside those left behind … Too many rural and regional communities feel like this transition is being done to them, not with them.”

There are some 4,200 operational wind turbines in Australia and more than 100 large-scale solar farms, with tens of billions of dollars of large-scale renewable energy projects under construction, yet some analyses show we are already far behind the Federal Government’s commitment for 82% of the National Electricity Market (NEM) to come from renewable energy by 2030. In the first three months of this year, across the NEM (which supplies the eastern states and SA), renewable energy provided 46.5% of all generation – a record for the first three months of the year, but a fair way short of the target just four years away, despite Australia having the biggest uptake of rooftop solar panels in the world. (Over 40% of Australian households now have solar panels and rural areas generally have the most rooftop solar. For example, in NSW, nine out of the top 10 solar electorates are in rural and regional areas.)

Electricity demand in that period also set a new record, partly because of hot conditions, but also because of the 18% rise in power-hungry data centres in NSW – a challenge that will only increase. A 233% rise in grid-scale batteries has evened out the demand, meaning wholesale prices are down 12%.

“The shift to clean energy is really and truly on the way, and it’s got a real head of steam,” says Andrew Bray, national director of RE-Alliance, a non-profit organisation helping regional communities get the most out of the shift to clean energy. “SA has something like 70% renewables right now and it has a target of 100% net renewable energy by next year and it’ll probably meet it. Sometimes it’s making 150% of its energy requirements with renewables and exporting to the grid. SA is world-leading in that way. It has international companies coming to them to find out how they’re doing it. It’s not causing blackouts or brownouts, but it’s happening under the radar because it’s happening so successfully.”

One major challenge is the transmission lines needed to transport the energy. Because of the cost and environmental consequences of bulldozing new transmission line corridors across the countryside, state governments have generally decided to focus energy production in key areas: the REZs. NSW and Victoria have declared five land-based REZs each, SA has two, and there are 12 proposed REZs in Queensland. At the moment, major transmission lines being completed include CopperString, a $13.6 billion, 840km high-voltage transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa, and Project EnergyConnect, 900km of lines linking SA with NSW, which is constructed and in testing. In many areas the routes for such lines go around, over and through agricultural land and private property, with landholders given little say.

Huge new renewable energy projects are connecting to these lines, from Australia’s biggest remote area solar farm, the 88MW Dugald River Solar Farm at Mount Isa, to the three-stage Golden Plains Wind Farm at Rokewood, Vic. It has some of the biggest wind turbines in Australia, with blade tip heights of 230m and rotor diameters of 162m. Stage one saw the construction of 122 turbines, another 93 are currently being built in stage two, and the proposed stage three has an extra 129 turbines. Some call these engineering marvels ‘majestic’ and ‘ballerinas of the sky’. Others describe them as a blight on the landscape.

“There’s probably a feeling of being really overwhelmed when you look at a map and you see all the different potential projects,” says Michael Katz, CEO of RELA. “People think, oh, that’s all going to get built. But in reality, a fraction of those will get built.”

RELA is working with hundreds of landholders to assess the value of the assets on their land, such as its power-producing potential, and then helping them find the right energy partner to work with, if they’d like to go down that path. “It just gives landowners from the beginning a sense of an understanding of the potential viability. Are they wasting their time? Is it completely unviable? Is it marginal? Is it a cracking site?” Michael says.

“We get people say all the time, ‘What’s the price in Queensland for wind?’ And the answer is project specific. It very much depends on the economic model of that project, which is about the resource, the wind or the solar. It’s about proximity to the grid, the grid capacity and efficiency, construction cost efficiency, the topography of the land.”

Michael says many rural communities genuinely feel they haven’t had much of a say about renewable energy projects in their area, or how many people can benefit. But he says that’s changing. “It’s always exciting when an industry can start to mature and address some of the challenges of the past and get things better for all stakeholders going forward ... And part of that, I think, is we’ve seen the froth come out of the industry and a bit of a consolidation.

“The opportunity right now is for Australia to really leverage its resources, and when I say resources, I include sun and wind, to become a renewable energy superpower. When we’re able to generate that electricity on shore, we remove what is right now such a heavy reliance on oil imports. And that is not just about price of electricity, that’s about fundamental national security.”