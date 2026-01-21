Krystie Bremer is the executive officer of the Gascoyne Pilbara Rangelands Initiative, overseeing 100,000sq km of WA pastoral land.

Story Ken Eastwood Photo Heidi Smith

On Lyons River station, with panoramic views over the ragged, orange Kennedy Range, it’s dry as a chip and Krystie Bremer is packing – again. The executive officer of the Gascoyne Pilbara Rangelands Initiative (GPRI), Krystie has been on the road three weeks out of four for a while now.

“It’s quite busy, but I’m hoping for a quieter summer,” she says. “It would be nice if it rained.”

This time, she’s off for a week in Coral Bay, 300km to the north-west, running mental health and wellbeing workshops, helping pastoralists with family succession planning, and doing priority planning for Meat and Livestock Australia. But she might just as easily be in Canberra representing the Northern Hub, attending an Asia-Pacific conference in Brisbane, or taking a visiting official on a guided tour of the 100,000sq km of pastoral land she oversees.

Established in 2009 as the Gascoyne Catchments Group, GPRI aims to provide pastoralists with information and training, as well as giving them a voice outside their area.