Photos by Stephen Mowbray, Mark Muller & Chloe Smith



Bright sunlight warmed the frosty ground of the R.M.Williams Arena at Corryong in the Victorian High Country across the four days of the iconic The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival in mid-April. More than 70,000 people came through the gates during the event to experience what is fast becoming recognised as one of the great celebrations of Australian horse culture.

“It’s wonderful to have so many facets to the festival – and we couldn’t do any of it without our amazing team of volunteers, or our sponsors,” says festival chair Nicole Martin. “At its heart is the challenge, and the original concept of this festival was maintaining those bush skills and making sure that they continue into the future. We’re all very proud to be able to help do just that.”

As well as horsemanship, the festival champions the art, poetry, music, crafts, history and life of the bush, and R.M.Williams is proud to be a major sponsor of this remarkable endeavour. “This is as Australian as it gets,” says R.M.Williams head of heritage and heartland Terry Goodear. “We’ve been supporting the festival for many years now, and I know RM would be proud of the involvement. He knew this country well, and it was with the help of local families like the Pierces that RM first established the Rough Riders Association in 1944, so our connections go way back, and it’ll continue for many years to come.”

The marquee Stockman’s Challenge was won by Daryl Baines from Tooma, NSW, riding ‘Banjo’. Cootamundra’s Emma Webb won her 10th challenge, this time aboard ‘Western Acres’, with young Gundagai horseman Jack Lindley and ‘The Lethal Advisor’ taking out the junior event, while the R.M.Williams Heritage Award was presented to Corryong’s Katie Pierce. “I guess it put a little more pressure on me today to make the 10,” Emma Webb says. “But I think every win has felt as rewarding as the last – I’m lucky to have had such great support and great horses!”