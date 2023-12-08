Here are some of our favourite images from the pages of OUTBACK and Stations this year.
Known as one of the best coastal walks in the world, the 32km Thorsborne Trail traverses Australia's largest national park island, Hinchinbrook in Qld. In this photo, Mike Stoboi and his daughter Kiara Stoboi set out from Ramsey Bay.
Hiking Hinchinbrook, OUTBACK 150 Aug/Sep 2023. Photo by Ricky French.
A mob of Merinos is mustered on Mulyungarie station, SA. This photo was taken by Ken Eastwood for his story on Mulyungarie in the 2023 edition of Stations magazine, and was used as the opening image for Andrew Hull's longform OUTBACK article about Australia's sheep industry.
Shear versatility, OUTBACK 150 Aug/Sep 2023. Photo by Ken Eastwood.