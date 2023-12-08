Here are some of our favourite images from the pages of OUTBACK and Stations this year.

Brumbies roam the Nunniong Plains, north-west of Buchan in Far East Gippsland, Vic. Wild, rugged and remote, the area is mostly bypassed by tourism.

The far east, OUTBACK 150 Aug/Sep 2023. Photo by Don Fuchs.

Caretaker Ammin Nullah (Bobby) Shamroze in the prayer room of the Broken Hill, NSW, mosque, which is one of the 2 oldest surviving mosques in Australia. Bobby is a direct descendant of the Broken Hill cameleers.

Mosque of memories, OUTBACK 151 Oct/Nov 2023. Photo by Otis Filley.

Wolfang Peak dominates a cluster of ancient volcanic plugs north-east of Clermont, Qld.

Peak season, OUTBACK 147 Feb/Mar 2023. Photo by Don Fuchs.

Kimberley Mannion, Adam Smith, Lucas Butcher and Olivia Brown water their horses on Jubilee Downs station in the Kimberley, WA.

Golden Jubilee, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by Mark Muller.

Jack, Jasmine and Ysobel Carmody approach Jack's ingenious solar-powered wireless network – a 13m tower made of recycled drill rod connected to 7 repeater stations – on Prenti Downs station, in the Mid-West of WA.

Conquering the digital divide, OUTBACK 149 June/July 2023. Photo by Rosie Henderson.

Holly Clemson and JoJo Crothers wait in the yards for a mob to be processed on Brightlands station, north-western Qld.

Shining bright, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by David Kelly.

Sunrise at Uluru, NT, bathes the heart of the nation in golden light.

Red Centre resilience, OUTBACK 152 Dec/Jan 2024. Photo by Ken Eastwood.

Sue Morrison and whippet Albus among the dahlia fields surrounding Wooriwyrite homestead in western Vic.

Field of dreams, OUTBACK 149 June/July 2023. Photo by Georgie Mann.

Known as one of the best coastal walks in the world, the 32km Thorsborne Trail traverses Australia's largest national park island, Hinchinbrook in Qld. In this photo, Mike Stoboi and his daughter Kiara Stoboi set out from Ramsey Bay.

Hiking Hinchinbrook, OUTBACK 150 Aug/Sep 2023. Photo by Ricky French.

Karen Ellis of Camel Treks Australia leads a string of camels and clients across a dune in the Tirari Desert, SA.

Camel communion, OUTBACK 151 Oct/Nov 2023. Photo by Mark Muller.

Ringers Bonnie Nugent and John Lutvey return gear to the tack room on Anthony Lagoon station, in the NT's Barkly Tableland.

Busy on the Barkly, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by David Kelly.

The Norman River and its tributaries weave their way south from the Gulf of Carpentaria, Qld.

From gulf to gulf, OUTBACK 147 Feb/Mar 2023. Photo by Georgie Mann.

Elissa Lucas, Darling Downs area manager for Queensland Cotton  at the Dalby cotton gin.

Cottoning on, OUTBACK 148 Apr/May 2023. Photo by Ken Eastwood.

Sheep graze on the flats along Bindi Creek on Bindi station, one of Victoria's oldest stations.

Looking forward, looking back, OUTBACK 148 Apr/May 2023. Photo by Neil Newitt.

The Crackup Sisters' act combines high-wire, high-octane stunts and a good measure of bush humour at their HQ in Winton, Qld.

Having a crack, OUTBACK 151 Oct/Nov 2023. Photo by Ken Brass.

Rouseabout Melinda 'Red' O'Connor-Mason, with workmates Shianne Kent and Tulah Rogers at the wool-sorting table on Mulgathing station, SA.

Movement at Mulgathing, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by Andrew Hull.

A big wet season washes the area surrounding the NT's Litchfield National Park in verdant hues.

Come early, stay longer, OUTBACK 149 June/July 2023. Photo by Peter Pap.

A mob of Merinos is mustered on Mulyungarie station, SA. This photo was taken by Ken Eastwood for his story on Mulyungarie in the 2023 edition of Stations magazine, and was used as the opening image for Andrew Hull's longform OUTBACK article about Australia's sheep industry. 

Shear versatility, OUTBACK 150 Aug/Sep 2023. Photo by Ken Eastwood.

Alice Taylor and Shelby Walton make their way across the yards on Wave Hill station in the NT's Victoria River District.

Big wave riders, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by Nathan Dyer.

A campfire on a clear night on the Anne Beadell Highway. This little known 4WD track leads 1,300km through the heart of the Great Victoria Desert from WA to SA.

Desert converts, OUTBACK 151 Oct/Nov 2023. Photo by Mandy McKeesick.

A mob of mainly Wagyu is coaxed across the Gilbert River on Miranda Downs station, in Qld's Gulf Country.

All on black, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by Ken Eastwood.

A conveyor belt pinned to the dunes assists on the 4WD track in Nuytsland Nature Reserve on the Great Australian Bight in WA.

Bight marks, OUTBACK 152 Dec/Jan 2024. Photo by Mandy McKeesick.

Sunset over Kata Tjuta, NT.

Red Centre resilience, OUTBACK 152 Dec/Jan 2024. Photo by Ken Eastwood.

At capacity, Deeargee station's octagonal shearing shed can hold up to 2,000 sheep. The landmark NSW structure was built in 3 stages between 1872 and 1903.

A legacy stands, OUTBACK Stations magazine 2023. Photo by Ken Brass.

A stream flows through myrtle and sassafras forest in the Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park in south-western Tas.

2024 OUTBACK Calendar, Photo by Kerry Lorimer.