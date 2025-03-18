A s a 21-year-old landscape photographer, I’m passionate about capturing the natural world.

Story + Photos Ben Chubb

Photography, for me, is a way of storytelling and preserving moments in time that reveal the raw beauty of our planet. I aim to evoke emotion and inspire curiosity by connecting my audience to the landscapes that surround us.

One of the greatest lessons I have learned through photography is the value of exploration, particularly in places that remain untouched by modern development. Exploring wild landscapes reminds me of how small we are; however, it is in these vast and remote environments that I feel the most whole. There are regions of the world that have withstood modernity’s toil, where nature remains unspoiled. These places hold ancient wisdom, telling silent stories through their mountains, rivers and forests, which have seen centuries pass by. In search of these stories, I have travelled from the snowy fjords of Arctic Norway to the depths of the Congo rainforest.

The rugged and remote island of Tasmania is not only one of Australia’s, but also one of Earth’s, last great sanctuaries of natural beauty. Its eroded peaks, ancient rainforests and pristine wilderness offer an overwhelming sense of history, one shaped by time, glaciers and other slow forces of nature.

My journey as a photographer has been profoundly influenced by great explorers and photographers before me. Figures like Deny King and Peter Dombrovskis have shaped my approach, inspiring me to embark on some of Tasmania’s most demanding multi-day treks in pursuit of capturing its landscapes. The challenge of traversing these environments, sometimes in extreme conditions, has taught me patience, resilience, and a deeper appreciation for the art of photography. The ephemeral light, relentless weather and sheer scale of the wilderness push me to refine my craft constantly.

Through my photography, I hope to share these places with others, encouraging a deeper connection to the natural world and inspiring a sense of adventure.