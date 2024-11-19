Having battled crippling challenges in the wine industry, Tony and Cherie Townsend returned their award-winning 14ha vineyard to native vegetation to provide habitat for threatened species such as the regent parrot.

Story + Photos James Braund

Tony and Cherie Townsend have long been drawn to the serene beauty of the Murray River. They frequently navigated its waters, and one day on a family houseboat holiday, Tony canoed past a secluded cottage along the riverbank, saying to Cherie, “One day we’ll live there”. A decade later, in 2014, after renovations and extension, the property called Paradise Gully became their home.

The land they purchased came with a 14ha vineyard, which, over 8 seasons, produced some exceptional vintages. “As the seasons progressed, there was a sense of enjoyment and satisfaction at the end of each harvest,” Tony says.

During a quiet moment of contemplation on the cliff top overlooking the river, Tony says he “had a moment” where he heard the vineyard say “it had had enough” and wanted to return to its natural state. Cherie fully supported this change and in 2022 they started removing the vines in order to restore the block with native flora and fauna.