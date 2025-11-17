Art Tours of Australia connects people to Red Centre landscapes through art.

Story Terri Cowley Photos Peter Pap

Anna Dakin moves from one of her charges to another, offering encouraging comments about their novice attempts to paint the brilliant colours and form of Simpsons Gap, laid out before them in changing hues of deep green and rich red as the sun sets. Earlier, Anna had set up chairs, mats and paint supplies in the sandy creek bed for an art class in this most accessible part of the West MacDonnell Ranges, about 20 minutes’ drive out of Alice Springs.

“We’re going to go through some of the basic watercolour painting techniques I learnt at art school in London,” she says. “I’ve diluted them down to hopefully something you can take away with you.” A semi-circle of eager participants hangs on her every word. Then a peaceful silence descends as they concentrate on creating.