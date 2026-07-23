At the Dalgety Hotel, in the Snowy Mountains, NSW, one of the youngest female licensees in Australia provides old-school, family hospitality.

Story and photos Lisa Hogben

It was said that when the snow melted in the high country in spring, the torrent of water from the peaks of Kosciuszko careening down the valley into the Snowy River sounded like a thousand horses galloping past and that the drovers that lined its banks would be awed by its mythical cascade. Now, in the crisp autumn sunlight, the river has subsided to a gentle flow, quietly tumbling under the historic Dalgety Bridge. It gives the current crop of horse-tailers, stock hands and brumby breakers a moment to swallow a beer in the golden afternoon glow that shines on the ample verandahs of the Dalgety Hotel.

According to local cattle farmer John Hedger, the pub is “the hub of Dalgety. If anything happens, it’s either here or nowhere”. The grand dame of colonial architecture, sitting opposite the poplar-tree lined avenue at the end of the historic one-lane bridge, has remained remarkably unchanged in its 140-year history. And, like its newest licensee and owners, Tegan Young and Scott Craig, the pub radiates undeniable warmth and charm.