A comprehensive health study in the town of Pinnaroo, SA, has proven access to arts and crafts can improve physical and mental wellbeing

Story John Dunn Photo The Pinnaroo Project

Way out 243km east of Adelaide, in the grain and grazing country by the Victorian border, stands the country town of Pinnaroo. Ever since hardy pioneers – against the odds of a harsh climate and desert-like surrounds – established a permanent settlement here in 1906, the people of Pinnaroo have been renowned for living up to their name, which is based on the Ngarkat word for ‘great man’.

Pinnaroo has just over 750 people in its district and, like most similarly sized rural towns, limited local healthcare and specialist services. But that made it ideal for a comprehensive 3-year study that may become a national benchmark and pathway for improving the general health of rural people, particularly those in remote or distant areas. Known as The Pinnaroo Project, this blueprint offers a solution for rural communities, as it suggests a preventative rather than curative approach may bridge the gap caused by limited medical services.