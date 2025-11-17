In North East Arnhem Land, the Dhupuma Barker school is demonstrating how remote First Nations education can work well.

Story Kirsty McKenzie Photos Ken Brass

The smiles on the faces of Dhupuma Barker Marayarr (middle years program) teacher Sarah Adams and student Amanda Yunupingu say it all. Situated in the remote Indigenous community of Gunyangara, near Nhulunbuy in North East Arnhem Land, they’ve just completed their first attempt at dyeing pandanus leaves with plant pigment and can barely contain their delight that their ‘experiment’ has worked.

Under the watchful supervision of Yolŋu assistant teacher Janet Gurruwiwi, the students and teacher are busy preparing for the annual spring fair of Barker College in Sydney. Woven earrings are just part of an inventory of handcrafted products – bush-scented candles and soaps, and screen-printed T shirts and bags – they are preparing to sell at their own fundraising stall, along with traditionally decorated yidaki (the Yolŋu name for a didgeridoo) and gara (spears), which will be part of a silent auction at the event.

Dhupuma Barker is a bicultural and multilingual school that began through a remarkable collaboration in 2019.