Quat Quatta, on the Murray near Corowa, is a historic enterprise with cropping, Angus cattle and racehorses.

Story Richard Allen Photos Kimbal Baker

The mighty Murray River is the beating heart of 930ha Quat Quatta, the historic property 8km east of Corowa, owned by Ian and Jane Mandie. One hundred metres from the homestead – past pristine lawns, an inviting swimming pool and two towering date palms – the river ambles its sinuous way to the Southern Ocean. On still days the Murray looks like it is barely moving, but when significant rain falls or when water is released from the Hume Dam for irrigators, it can run at 8 knots, occasionally bringing down river red gums and sending them downstream. The river flows for 17 winding kilometres through the property.