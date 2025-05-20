The Southport School has just unveiled a new life-sized bronze monument to its alumni who died in war.

Story Ken Eastwood Photo The Southport School

On Anzac Day, a new bronze monument to the soldiers who have died in wars was unveiled at The Southport School in south-eastern Queensland. The life-sized horse and soldier are particularly dedicated to the 132 school alumni, some of whom were still teenagers, who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.