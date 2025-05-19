Curtis Australia makes beautiful, handcrafted watches, pens and jewellery, given by government representatives to visiting dignitaries.

With a mother who was a tailor, needlework teacher and cake decorator, a stockman father who dabbled in saddlery and whip making, and a long family heritage of watchmakers and jewellers, Glenn Curtis says he was “always going to be a crafty little devil”.

Glenn and his wife Heather are the masterminds behind the high-end watch-, jewellery- and pen-making business Curtis Australia, based in Bairnsdale, in East Gippsland, Vic. The family tradition of making beautiful handcrafted objects dates back to the 1890s, when Glenn’s great-grandfather Sydney Curtis was a watchmaker in Bairnsdale. “In those days, watchmaking and jewellery were closely aligned to optometry, as most spectacles had gold or silver wire frames,” Glenn says.

Glenn’s grandfather Cedric continued the business of watch repairs, later keeping a close eye on his grandson’s growing interest in creating bespoke pieces. “I grew up in Orbost and by 12 or 13 began working in metal,” Glenn says. “Some of my early attempts included a silver ring, a belt buckle, pendants and a metal dish for my grandparents’ golden wedding anniversary. I’d take them to my grandfather for his appraisal and I must say his criticism was always constructive – not quite as nice as my metalwork teacher, who was much kinder about my efforts.”