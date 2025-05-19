Bodgers, weavers, coopers, saddlers and luthiers were among the high quality craftswomen and men at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail in April.

Story + Photos Ken Eastwood

Penny farthings and other wheeled contraptions rode around the Bathurst Showground, where bands provided entertainment and people took rides on a restored Cobb & Co coach. More than 3,500 people attended the 2-day fair, which mainly featured artisans from the Bathurst area and Central West NSW.

With the constant crack of whips as accompaniment, blacksmiths spent the weekend slaving over their forges, dry stone wallers demonstrated their craft, distillers sold their wares, bead makers did exquisite intricate creations and Bathurst saddler David Morris showed his expertise in producing western saddles, an occupation he started as an apprentice in 1976, under saddler Mick Clifton.

One of the premier events of the show is the ‘back to back’ challenge, in which a team of people take a fleece from the sheep’s back through spinning and knitting stages to produce a garment by the end of the weekend. Local Paul Myers was on hand to expertly wield the blade shears, sweating profusely in the heat.

Bodger Roy Davi, from Leura, NSW, explained that bodgers were originally workers in English woodlots, turning legs for Windsor chairs. Their work was tool-finished (no sandpaper) and they used green wood, because it was so easy to work. Their work was sometimes considered a make-do job (hence the term ‘a bodgie job’) but Roy’s stunning pieces showed off the quality that’s capable when a pro uses the pedal-powered pole lathe.