A new, 10-day Kimberley Adventure Tours trip in 4WDs from Broome encounters stunning scenery and a host of characters who have made the Kimberley their home.

Story + Photos Gabrielle Hall

"I had a lot of guiding mates who would drive over from Broome to Darwin, down the Gibb River Road and across the Victoria Highway,” says Kimberley Adventure Tours guide Jacob Fisher. “I’d see them coming up to the turn-off in Katherine to head north up to Darwin, or I’d see them in Litchfield after they’d just come up that road, and I’d say, ‘Where have you been?’ And they’d say in kind of hushed tones, ‘Oh, we’ve been in the Kimberley’.”

Jacob and his partner Marjorie Eber are Tasmanians who now spend six months of the year guiding in the Kimberley. “I always thought, ‘Ooh that’s where I want to go – I want to go to the Kimberley’,” Jacob says. “That sounds like this magnificent frontier even more out there and wild than the NT and Kakadu.”

Sprawling over more than 400,000sq km, the Kimberley has plenty of space to explore. With a group of 10 adventurers from Australia and overseas, Jacob and Marjorie are heading off from Broome on a 2,500km, 10-day tagalong odyssey with a difference. Each couple is driving a supplied 4WD Landcruiser dual-cab ute, with a Tommy Campers rooftop sleeper. On this trip, the vehicles are brand new, with less than 50km on the clock.

All the camping gear and food are supplied, all the planning is already done by Kimberley Adventure Tours, and there is little for the group to do but arrive ready for adventure. The trip will head out on the Great Northern Highway, and then along the Gibb River Road to Derby and back to Broome, breaking up the drive with hiking adventures to spectacular falls, swimming and soaking up incredible sunrises and sunsets. Dinners are cooked by the tour guides over campfires as the Milky Way blankets the sky and dingoes howl in the distance.