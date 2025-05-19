It’s the sound of roaring water grazier Louise Hoch can’t get out of her head. After 5 days of constant rain at the end of March, Louise and her husband Dan measured 517mm at The Lake, their home block just east of Quilpie in south-western Queensland and 640mm at Maybe, their other station 60km to the north. Their average annual rainfall is usually 200–300mm.

“The [Bulloo] river came down like a torrent,” Louise says. “Livestock didn’t stand a chance. We saw cattle, sheep, goats, roos and pigs just washing by. Most of our property was 1–2m under water and we still haven’t been able to get around about half of our country to fully assess the damage.”

What the Hochs do know is that they’ve lost maybe 3–3,500 Kalahari goats, lost or damaged 30–40km of fencing and an indeterminate number of sheep and cattle. Louise estimates the stock losses, fences and earthworks will cost about $500,000–$750,000 to repair and it will be a long time before they recover from this catastrophic event, which spread across almost a quarter of the state leaving devastated towns and stations in its wake.

The Hochs are counting their blessings as, while most of the buildings at the bush resort they run on the edge of Lake Houdraman had water lapping around them, damage was minimal and they’re ready to welcome back caravanners, campers ang guests who stay in the restored shearers’ quarters and cottages on their property. “Unfortunately, about 70% of our bookings until August have been cancelled,” Louise says. “People are understandably nervous to come out here. But the fact is most of the roads are open, and the towns and businesses really need the tourists to come back and support them in their recovery.”

The western Queensland floods have inundated the vast catchment of the Channel Country. At the beginning of April, during a visit to Longreach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a joint state/federal government $105 million disaster relief fund to repair more than 5,000km of exclusion fencing across 12 councils. The fund also provided $7 million for fodder for stranded livestock, grants of up to $75,000 for infrastructure repairs, loans and income support for people who have lost work due to the floods. This was on top of more than $100 million for north Queensland’s flooded regions. Affected people can apply for this assistance through the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA).