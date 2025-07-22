From her studio in regional Victoria, Becky-Jane Fortin is one of just a few milliners lovingly restoring Akubras.

Story + Photos Lill Daley

Every day starts the same way for Shepparton milliner Becky-Jane Fortin – skimming through emails with a hot cup of coffee in hand. As she browses her inbox, her work schedule starts to take shape: making mental notes of the hats coming her way in the coming weeks, flagging emails to be responded to and prioritising the intricate tasks for the day ahead.

The days at work have an unfamiliar sprinkle of chaos at the moment, with preparations deep underway for a fashion show she is producing alongside artist Kristen Retallick, director of the Shepparton Festival. A successful application for an arts grant has allowed the pair to curate a selection of local artisans from regional Victoria, showcasing talent in the creation of evening wear, retro upcycling, First Nations garment weaving and, of course, millinery and garments by Becky-Jane. “There are very few milliners in Australia, let alone in Greater Shepparton,” Becky-Jane says. “It wasn’t until I touched base with these other artists that I realised they, too, were feeling isolated. I wanted a way to combat this loneliness by collaborating with them.”

While the fashion show looms, Becky-Jane’s attention is drawn back to her first passion – restoring Akubra hats.