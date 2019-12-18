//Favourite Photos of 2019

Here are some of our favourite images from the pages of OUTBACK and Great Australians this year.
Margaret Dalparri pulls a large file snake from Gatji billabong in the vast Arafura Swamp of Arnhem Land, NT. The snakes are a much-loved food for local Indigenous people.
Astronomer Donna Burton teaches country kids Clayton and Joni Cole about the stars, with the help of a 12-inch Dobsonian telescope.
Prospector Paul Olsen with gold nuggets from the Cockatoo Gold Lease at Clermont, Qld.
In the NSW town of Hill End, photographer Peter Solness projected historic pictures of local characters back onto buildings and landmarks that still stand today, creating a ghostly series of installations.
Seventh-generation farmer Richard Jones with daughter Edith. The Jones family name is strongly connected to the farming history of the Jordan Valley, north of Hobart.
Lynley Anderson took over her family’s Kojonup, WA, sheep property from her father, Alan. “He never thought I couldn’t do it,” she says.
Gazing at his portrait in Darwin’s historic Government House, proud Territorian John Hardy reflects on his time as Administrator.
Publican Thomas Fox at the bar of the Iron Clad Hotel, located in Marble Bar, WA - Australia’s hottest town.
A late-night view from the crow’s nest over a boat netting sardines off Port Lincon, SA.
Fossil Downs station manager Rick Ford crosses Margaret River with a mob of steers, Kimberley, WA.
Kate Lee inspects a local population of snowy mint bush, a threatened species that forms part of a revegetation plan for Korong Ridge Conservation Estate, Vic.
All hats turn towards the ring as 21-year-old Tom Kerr, of Tumut, NSW, rides Roach in the saddle bronc. Captured at the 2019 Merijig Rodeo in high country Vic.
Clifton Hills station manager Pete Nunn (at right) completes paperwork with Brenton Oldfield, before cattle are trucked out.
A LandCruiser closes in on a feral bull in the late afternoon. Wild bull catching remains a lucrative business in the Top End of Australia.
Channel Country floodwaters weave through Goyder Lagoon on Clifton Hills Station, on the Birdsville Track in SA. It’s Australia's second-largest pastoral property.
Keelen Mailman is a pastoralist and Indigenous leader and advocate. Her distinctive hat bears her childhood nickname ‘Bones’. (She was a skinny kid.)
A mob of sheep is mustered among towering paddock red gums on Barrama in Victoria’s Western District.