//Favourite Photos of 2019

Here are some of our favourite images from the pages of OUTBACK and Great Australians this year.

Margaret Dalparri pulls a large file snake from Gatji billabong in the vast Arafura Swamp of Arnhem Land, NT. The snakes are a much-loved food for local Indigenous people.

Photo David Hancock 

Wilpena Pound, SA, seen from Rawnsley Park station.

Photo Mark Muller

Astronomer Donna Burton teaches country kids Clayton and Joni Cole about the stars, with the help of a 12-inch Dobsonian telescope.

Photo Josh Smith 

Prospector Paul Olsen with gold nuggets from the Cockatoo Gold Lease at Clermont, Qld.

Photo Mandy McKeesick 

A 4m saltwater crocodile near the mouth of the Fitzroy River, Kimberley, WA.

Photo Charles Davis 

Madi Benham on Birrindudu station, NT.

Photo Ken Eastwood

Brayden Gilmore watches a mob of Australian white stud rams on Baringa, his family station near Oberon, NSW.

Photo Ken Eastwood

The filling of Lake Eyre.

Photo Georgie Mann 

Private Corey Toby in his hutchie during the 51st Battalion patrolman course. The majority of this Far North Queensland Regiment is made up of reservists from remote areas and Aboriginal communities.

Photo Ken Eastwood

Drinks in the social club at the end of a hard day's work on on Newcastle Waters station, Barkly Tablelands, NT.

Photo Ken Eastwood

Renowned Arnhem Land artist, Balang John Mawurndjul.

Photo David Hancock 

Weaner tailer Jock Mackay walks a mob down to the lake paddocks on Newcastle Waters station, Barkly Tablelands, NT.

Photo Ken Eastwood

Champion camel jockey and trainer Glenda Sutton lavishes love on Kumite, one the six animals she had competing at the Boulia Races in outback Qld this year.

Photo Ken Eastwood

In the NSW town of Hill End, photographer Peter Solness projected historic pictures of local characters back onto buildings and landmarks that still stand today, creating a ghostly series of installations.

Photo Peter Solness 

Seventh-generation farmer Richard Jones with daughter Edith. The Jones family name is strongly connected to the farming history of the Jordan Valley, north of Hobart.

Photo Cormac Hanrahan 

Station hands on a jet ski muster horses on Taldora station near Julia Creek during the devastating 2019 Queensland floods.

Photo Dan Gresham

Lynley Anderson took over her family’s Kojonup, WA, sheep property from her father, Alan. “He never thought I couldn’t do it,” she says.

Photo Rebecca Mansell 

Gazing at his portrait in Darwin’s historic Government House, proud Territorian John Hardy reflects on his time as Administrator.

Photo Shane Eecen 

Publican Thomas Fox at the bar of the Iron Clad Hotel, located in Marble Bar, WA - Australia’s hottest town.

Photo Nathan Dyer 

A late-night view from the crow’s nest over a boat netting sardines off Port Lincon, SA.

Photo Robert Lang 

Fossil Downs station manager Rick Ford crosses Margaret River with a mob of steers, Kimberley, WA.

Photo Stacey Ford 

Kate Lee inspects a local population of snowy mint bush, a threatened species that forms part of a revegetation plan for Korong Ridge Conservation Estate, Vic.

Photo Annette Ruzicka 

All hats turn towards the ring as 21-year-old Tom Kerr, of Tumut, NSW, rides Roach in the saddle bronc. Captured at the 2019 Merijig Rodeo in high country Vic.

Photo Shaye Hughes 

Clifton Hills station manager Pete Nunn (at right) completes paperwork with Brenton Oldfield, before cattle are trucked out.

Photo Georgie Mann 

A LandCruiser closes in on a feral bull in the late afternoon. Wild bull catching remains a lucrative business in the Top End of Australia.

Photo Nathan Dyer 

Channel Country floodwaters weave through Goyder Lagoon on Clifton Hills Station, on the Birdsville Track in SA. It’s Australia's second-largest pastoral property.

Photo Georgie Mann 

Keelen Mailman is a pastoralist and Indigenous leader and advocate. Her distinctive hat bears her childhood nickname ‘Bones’. (She was a skinny kid.)

Photo Mandy McKeesick 

A mob of sheep is mustered among towering paddock red gums on Barrama in Victoria’s Western District.

Photo Nathan Dyer 

