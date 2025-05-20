In an innovative program, rural families agist school-owned livestock, with the profits after sale supporting other rural families.

Story Ken Eastwood Photo Frensham

Although it’s been 4 years since any of David Alker’s 4 daughters were at Frensham, the Angus farmer from Merriwa, NSW, is still involved in an innovative fundraiser in which he grows out cattle for the school. The Mittagong, NSW, all-girls school buys the cattle, and farmers – mainly current, past and future parents of Frensham boarders – agist them on their properties and fatten them for market. Once the cattle are sold, the profits are then put into bursaries that support more rural families to send their children to the school of some 360 students, 70% of whom are boarders.