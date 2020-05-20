Towns across the WA Wheatbelt have established the country’s longest silo art trail.

Story + Photos Jane and Michael Pelusey

The Great Eastern Highway rises up the Darling Escarpment through the jarrah woodlands, with vibrant splashes of blue leschenaultia and yellow hibbertia. Driving from Perth, it passes through Mundaring, with the landscape opening to rolling farmland, green with springtime wheat waving in the breeze. Adding colour and contrast to the drive are pockets of wildflowers and wandoo woodland.

It’s an enticing introduction to a route that reveals the ambitious 1000km long Public Silo Art Trail – the first and largest of its kind in Australia, which has transformed the blank canvases of silos and other street surfaces as a way of revitalising small towns.