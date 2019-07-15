The delectable South Burnett

Queensland’s South Burnett region offers a smorgasbord of produce, adventures and tipples.

Story Bruce McMahon Photos Rob Mulally

There are deep green mountains, paddocks of country comforts, rail trails to ride and niches of fine art in Queensland’s surprising South Burnett district. Once noted only for its rich red soils, fine timbers, peanuts and dairying, the cool-altitude region today is known for everything from the Bunya Mountains village to bespoke wineries and calm inland fishing waters.

Emerging, too, are paddock-to-plate and berry-to-bottle experiences, where local foods and wines are served fresh from producers. All this is set against a delightful backdrop of rustic heritage.

The South Burnett region covers more than 8000 square kilometres. On the southern boundary, the village of Blackbutt sits some 165 kilometres north-west of Brisbane, and the district’s local government is headquartered in Kingaroy, 100km due west of the Sunshine Coast.