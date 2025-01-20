Although some other rural events are closing or in decline, a 2200km musical romp through outback Queensland is bringing increased tourism to the bush.

Story + Photo Mandy McKeesick

Under a brilliant autumn evening sky, with the sunken sun still tinting the horizon, at The Lake east of Quilpie, Qld, a sensory smorgasbord is being served. A warm zephyr kisses skin and eucalyptus scents the air. Across the palette run hints of pepperberry, lemon myrtle and native rosella – dishes crafted for a 5-course degustation by celebrity chef Mark Olive. Candles flicker and cast animated shadows across 100 guests who dine on long tables. At the centre of the ethereal evening is renowned composer and vocalist William Barton, his digeridoo and guitar weaving magic over country and people.

This night, named Culinary Constellations, is the top-tier event on Queensland Music Festival’s (QMF) Queensland Music Trails – The Outback, a 2,200km self-drive romp through western Queensland following 7 diverse musical events over 9 days. While Culinary Constellations comes with a hefty price tag, other events are free and low cost, and range from storytelling and full-day concerts to bush dances and chill sessions in beer gardens.