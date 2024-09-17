Fourth-generation sheep grazier Graham Kilsby is now fully focused on tourism, with his Kilsby Sinkhole boasting accommodation and its own botanical gin.

Story Terri Cowley Photos Ockert Le Roux

Keen snorkellers squeeze themselves into tight black wetsuits that cover every part of their bodies but their excited faces. The neoprene is so close to the skin that it partially constricts their breathing – at least while they’re on land. The visitors amble from the deck of a viewing platform across the grass to a cutting in the rock that slopes down into sapphire blue water. After putting on snorkels and fins, one by one they flop into the cold depths – year-round the temperature remains at about 14°C. The initial shock of fingers of liquid reaching bodies is replaced by relief at being able to breathe freely again, but then silence as heads are down, taking in what is below, trying to fathom this incredible place that has been described as one of the best diving sites in the world.

This is Kilsby Sinkhole, near Mount Gambier, SA, and it is more accessible than ever, with new accommodation built on site within spitting distance of this unique attraction located on a working sheep farm. It represents a new phase for fourth-generation owner Graham Kilsby who has fully transitioned from agriculture into tourism, now that his sons Robert, 24, and Adam, 22, have taken over the prime lamb operation.

Graham, 57, is relishing the opportunity to focus on the sinkhole, with help from partner Jo Feast, herself a local cattle and sheep farmer.