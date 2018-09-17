Rich and rare

Leaning out of a chopper to capture a remote mountain range as it’s bathed in golden twilight, or camping out for weeks in a bitter Tasmanian winter to track the nocturnal movements of a rare eastern quoll.

Photo Charles Davis

These are some of the lengths that OUTBACK photographers go to for fresh, original imagery. “With our stable of wonderful photographers on the lookout all year for us, we’re never short of amazing new shots for our calendars and diary,” says editor-in-chief Mark Muller.

This year OUTBACK has produced three special ways to enjoy the rich harvest of landscape and life across regional Australia. As always, there’s the sumptuous wall calendar ($22), which consists of 12 eye-popping images by some of the country’s top photographers. Rural-themed images range from a close-up of a sheepdog in a Queensland woolshed to an aerial view of a wheat harvest in New South Wales. When it comes to profiling our natural wonders, there’s a dawn reflection in the Kimberley, WA, a snow-covered mountain panorama in south-west Tasmania and a dry creek bed lined with magnificent river red gums in the Flinders Ranges, SA.

Our quality hardback diary ($23), with a full-page photograph for every week, explores the minutiae of outback life, from birds to cattle yards, and from windmills to saltwater crocodiles. This year we’ve also produced a set of wildflower greeting cards, featuring the exquisite floral highlights of Western Australia’s south-west. Most of these gorgeous blooms are found nowhere else in the world. The collection comes in a sturdy box and contains 20 cards with envelopes (two copies each of 10 different flowers). Whether you want to lose yourself in Australia’s vast landscapes or focus on stunning detail, you’ll find plenty to love in our 2019 range.

Go to our Calendar and Diary page so see some more featured images. Or purchase the Christmas Gift Pack.