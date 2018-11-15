FOREST AIR JUNE-NOVEMBER 2018 LEADERBOARD 1

Rich and rare

/, Outdoors, Stories/Rich and rare
  • Tasmanian travel, outdoors, bushwalking, lodge

Rich and rare

A four-day walk in one of Australia’s great wilderness areas: the Tarkine.

Story Anabel Deane  Photo Dean Honer

The four-day Tarkine Trail experience is not like most other commercial multi-day Tasmanian treks. There is no emphasis on chef-cooked meals, luxury linen or spa baths, for these would distract from a beauty that needs no embellishment. Tiger Ridge is not, however, entirely out of the comfort zone. There’s tasty guide-cooked locally sourced food, plentiful liquor and a cosy fire in the communal open-sided longhouse. 

Bathing takes place a discrete distance away in a Japanese bathhouse, with a wooden bucket, ladle and a spectacularly green valley view. Immersion in the wilderness does not need scenting or branding: there’s a waterless composting toilet further off. A sturdy canvas tent for sleeping – furnished simply with bed, table and hammock – gives the impression that you’re about to experience something that’s good for you. 

This story excerpt is from Issue #122

Outback Magazine: December/January 2019

BUY NOW
2018-11-15T16:22:00+00:00November 15th, 2018|Categories: Featured, Outdoors, Stories|Tags: |

Related Posts

heading-subscription-cta
SHOP NOW
heading-issues-cta
SHOP NOW
heading-books-and-more-cta
SHOP NOW

GESSNER Leaderboard 16/11/18-31/11/19

© Copyright R.M.Williams OUTBACK Magazine | All Rights Reserved | Website by Crackler
X