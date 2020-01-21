Puzzle Solutions Issue 129 Sudoku: Easy Expand Sodoku: Moderate Expand Sodoku: Genius Expand Find-a-word Expand SOLUTION: They make the Blue Mountains blue Cryptogram Expand SOLUTION: Along the road the magpies walk, With hands in pockets, left and right. They tilt their heads, and stroll and talk, In their well-fitted black and white. Clue words Expand Or download all the solutions for the Puzzles page as one document here. These Puzzles appeared in Issue #129 Outback Magazine: Feb/Mar 2020 BUY NOW OUTBACK magazine2020-01-21T10:34:46+11:00January 21st, 2020|Categories: Puzzles, Stories|Tags: Issue #129| Share This Story FacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Email Related Posts Bald ambition Gallery Bald ambition January 21st, 2020 Nut growers to rebuild after fire Gallery Nut growers to rebuild after fire January 21st, 2020 Squeezing out waste Gallery Squeezing out waste January 21st, 2020