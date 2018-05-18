GESSNER 05/4/2018-30/5/2018 LEADERBOARD

Pure success

  • Water desalination



Brian and Carolyn Schulz have created a thriving business by designing systems that turn unusable water into life-sustaining liquid.

Story Genevieve Barlow  

Brian and Carolyn Schulz design, build, supply and install desalination units all over Australia. Their bread-and-butter business is making units that can deliver around 150,000 litres of water a day from brackish or previously unusable water for use in industrial car washes, vineyards, poultry farms and sporting ovals. They also custom-design units to deliver much larger volumes.

This story excerpt is from Issue #119

Outback Magazine: June/July 2018

BUY NOW
2018-05-18 May 18th, 2018 Business, Stories

