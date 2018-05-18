Pure success

Brian and Carolyn Schulz have created a thriving business by designing systems that turn unusable water into life-sustaining liquid.

Story Genevieve Barlow

Brian and Carolyn Schulz design, build, supply and install desalination units all over Australia. Their bread-and-butter business is making units that can deliver around 150,000 litres of water a day from brackish or previously unusable water for use in industrial car washes, vineyards, poultry farms and sporting ovals. They also custom-design units to deliver much larger volumes.