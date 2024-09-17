Family-owned Frasers Livestock Transport is celebrating 80 years in business.

Story + Photos Kate Newsome

Warwick Fraser’s name works as well as a business card. Flip it and you get the company’s address: Frasers, Warwick.

Warwick, Qld, is the so-called ‘rose and rodeo capital’ and home to Frasers Livestock Transport. Written in bright yellow cursive, the Fraser surname is emblazoned across transport trucks that rumble along the highways of NSW, the NT and Queensland, with depots in Goondiwindi, Roma, Toowoomba and Gracemere.

Under the leadership of directors Ross, Les and Warwick (Les’ son), Frasers Livestock Transport is celebrating 80 years of operation. It annually transports nearly 4 million live animals and covers more than 8 million kilometres around Australia.

Having “kept a foot in rural and regional Australia” as a former journalist, Warwick became the third generation to join the family business 15 years ago. “I had a huge amount to learn,” says Warwick, who started in the operations team, doing day-to-day scheduling and logistics. “We grew up in and around this business, but I knew very little about how it actually ticked and what made it work.

“In terms of livestock, I think that’s probably where our affinity as a family really sits. Livestock must be in our DNA, and I think that’s where it all stems from.”