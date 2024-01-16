The Darwin International Laksa Festival celebrates the northern capital’s South-East Asian cuisine.

Story Kerry Sharp Photo Activate Darwin

Since 2019, a month-long Darwin International Laksa Festival has been staged throughout October to celebrate a community-wide love affair with this tantalising food sensation, both in the NT’s capital and its major regional towns.

The festival, coordinated by the NT Government’s events agency, Activate Darwin, entices thousands of locals and visitors into eateries over the course of the month to taste test and vote on their favourite offerings. The celebration culminates in a 5-hour festival finale that attracts thousands to a grassy park near Parliament House.