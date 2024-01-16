A motley crew of independent craft brewers with a passion for their region have banded together to create a High Country Brewery Trail in Victoria’s north-east.

Story + Photos Mark Daffey

Black Dog Brewery’s James Booth splits his time between brewing and tending to the family property’s grapevines near Glenrowan. Rotating batches of lagers, ales and stouts are served from a bar that’s tucked away in a back corner inside a rustic stone shed stacked with ageing wine barrels.

“I like making both beer and wine because you’re not stuck doing the one thing all the time. It’s good to chop and change. It keeps the mind pretty fresh,” he says.