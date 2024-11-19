A Charles Darwin University-led study finds croc culling won’t save lives, but education will.

Story + Photos Kerry Sharp

Crocodylus porosus, the world’s largest living reptile, was barely clinging to life as a species back in 1971. NT numbers of the Australian saltwater – or estuarine – crocodile had plummeted to less than 5,000, from its estimated 100,000-strong population in pre-colonisation days. The remainder had been shot during decades of intensive commercial harvesting from the late 1940s to supply a burgeoning global croc skin trade.

Now, 50 years later, the saltwater crocodile population has returned to its previous numbers, with more than 100,000 non-hatchling individuals inhabiting the rivers, creeks and billabongs across the NT coast. Wildlife researchers worldwide have celebrated the return of the ‘salty’ to its historic numbers and ‘king of the wetlands’ status. Researchers say the extinction risk was recognised in time and protection from commercial hunting, followed by regulated sustainable-use programs and ongoing population monitoring, have resulted in what’s heralded as one of the world’s most valuable contemporary conservation success stories.

Although rare, each tragic croc attack on humans invariably invokes strident community lobbying both in support of and against culling of the feared predator to safeguard human life. A newly published Charles Darwin University (CDU)-led study has now shifted the focus of the culling debate to quantify the relationship between scientific opinion and critical wildlife management data gathered by NT Government conservation agencies since the 1971 ban on crocodile harvesting. The study finds against slashing animal numbers, instead highlighting education, community awareness, removing problem crocs from built-up areas, and setting exclusion zones as significantly more effective in reducing attacks.