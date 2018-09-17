A wild life

A life of adventure has inspired Rhett Walker to develop Lorella Springs for tourists.

Story + Photo Nathan Dyer

Leaning on the bar at Lorella Springs Wilderness Park, Rhett Walker points out waterholes on a map for two middle-aged tourists. “There are nearly 1000 kilometres of tracks out there, and nearly 30km of ocean frontage,” he says to the couple, grinning. “There’s nothing else like it.”

Located along the Savannah Way, 170km by road north-west of Borroloola, Lorella’s Top End landscape of red ridges, pristine beaches and freshwater springs has been Rhett’s home for more than 30 years. Although today the lush campgrounds provide an oasis for travellers, the property has come a long way since Rhett first arrived as a 16 year old after his parents went bankrupt on neighbouring Nathan River station.