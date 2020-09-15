In Australia’s first underwater accommodation, it’s hard to sleep. Drift off, or watch the constant, jaw-dropping show?

Story Paula Heelan

Four metres below the ocean’s surface, it takes a while to adjust to the shock of the new. In a suite 3m wide and 3.5m long with floor-to-ceiling glass, there’s a lot to take in. There’s a supremely comfortable king-sized bed and modern en suite, but not a television, wardrobe, wi-fi connection, phone or mini-bar in sight.

With the water outside softly lit with a blue ultraviolet light, the thrill of watching the marine life doesn’t wane (the light can be turned off or a blind can be pulled down to shut out the view). By morning, the aquatic show has changed. There’s a new fish parade, including schools of bright silver baitfish. After breakfast, and before the Seaflight returns with new daytrippers, it’s time for more snorkelling and diving.