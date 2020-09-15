In Australia’s first underwater accommodation, it’s hard to sleep. Drift off, or watch the constant, jaw-dropping show?
Story Paula Heelan
Four metres below the ocean’s surface, it takes a while to adjust to the shock of the new. In a suite 3m wide and 3.5m long with floor-to-ceiling glass, there’s a lot to take in. There’s a supremely comfortable king-sized bed and modern en suite, but not a television, wardrobe, wi-fi connection, phone or mini-bar in sight.
With the water outside softly lit with a blue ultraviolet light, the thrill of watching the marine life doesn’t wane (the light can be turned off or a blind can be pulled down to shut out the view). By morning, the aquatic show has changed. There’s a new fish parade, including schools of bright silver baitfish. After breakfast, and before the Seaflight returns with new daytrippers, it’s time for more snorkelling and diving.
This story excerpt is from Issue #133
Outback Magazine: Oct/Nov 2020